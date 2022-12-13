Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 67,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,533,989 shares.The stock last traded at $5.02 and had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.58) to €5.50 ($5.79) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.21) to €5.70 ($6.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aegon from €4.70 ($4.95) to €5.00 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aegon by 170.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

