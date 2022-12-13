Acute Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VO opened at $212.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

