Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $180.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.39.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

