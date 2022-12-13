Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acorn Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

