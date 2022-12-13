Achain Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $3,083.50 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009310 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00024851 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005619 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005430 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004627 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004935 BTC.
Achain Profile
Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.
Buying and Selling Achain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
