Achain Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $3,083.50 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00024851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000306 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005430 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004627 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.