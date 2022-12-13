Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $292.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.37. The company has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

