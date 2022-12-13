abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,100 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the November 15th total of 2,196,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 834.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.39) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of SLFPF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 6,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142. abrdn has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

