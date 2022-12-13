abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FCO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. 115,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,499. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Dividend History for abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.