abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FCO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. 115,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,499. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

