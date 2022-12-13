Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 220.4% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 12.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 79,495 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 63.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 89,072 shares during the period.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of AGD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. 2,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,052. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
