ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.61. 652,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.