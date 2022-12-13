ABCMETA (META) Trading 20.5% Lower This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $50.18 million and approximately $21,031.66 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013030 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00043039 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020566 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00241075 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00057417 USD and is down -7.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $17,770.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

