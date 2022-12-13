Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 18,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 461,527 shares.The stock last traded at $15.50 and had previously closed at $15.26.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABCM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.86) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Panmure Gordon raised Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,452,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Abcam by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,918,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,736,000 after purchasing an additional 628,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Abcam by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,553,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 323,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abcam by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 311,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Abcam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,028,000. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

