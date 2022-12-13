Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 18,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 461,527 shares.The stock last traded at $15.50 and had previously closed at $15.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on ABCM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.86) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Panmure Gordon raised Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.
Abcam Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.
Institutional Trading of Abcam
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCM)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.