AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Increased by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 37.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 87.3% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $4,255,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.17. 36,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,855. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.20 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

