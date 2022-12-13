AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,255,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 864,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.36. 31,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,855. The stock has a market cap of $294.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.36 and a 200 day moving average of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.20 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

