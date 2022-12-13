6,677 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 304.7% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 24,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $69.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.