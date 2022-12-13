62,143 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,156,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,434,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,955,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,265,000 after buying an additional 997,608 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 30.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,429,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 80.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. 31,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,296. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

