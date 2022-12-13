4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the November 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

4Front Ventures Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of FFNTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. 4Front Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFNTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of 4Front Ventures from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on 4Front Ventures in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) Wellness. It produces, cultivates, sells, and distributes cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

