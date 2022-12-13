44,270 Shares in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Bought by HGC Investment Management Inc.

HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Portage Fintech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $981,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $19,206,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,850,000. 46.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

PFTA remained flat at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 52,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,912. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

