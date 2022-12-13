435,000 Shares in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Acquired by HGC Investment Management Inc.

HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Redwoods Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,904,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,567,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter worth $296,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RWOD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.05.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

