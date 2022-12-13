2,883,790 Shares in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Bought by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,883,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,168,000. Opthea makes up 3.1% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned about 5.70% of Opthea as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opthea by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,604,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Opthea alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Opthea in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Opthea from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Opthea Price Performance

Opthea Profile

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. Opthea Limited has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

(Get Rating)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.