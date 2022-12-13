28,674 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

T stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.