21,721 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Corning comprises about 0.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 35.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

