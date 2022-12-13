179,002 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,327,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.06% of Zoom Video Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,959,000 after purchasing an additional 307,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,947,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,235,000 after acquiring an additional 178,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.88 and a fifty-two week high of $205.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $83.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.