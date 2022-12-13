150,000 Shares in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Acquired by HGC Investment Management Inc.

HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBAC. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 35.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 184,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 28.1% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 455,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,140. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

