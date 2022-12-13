1,484 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,852,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.19.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $106.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $151.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

