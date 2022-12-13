12,477 Shares in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Purchased by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners owned approximately 0.09% of Camden National as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Camden National by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 84,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Camden National by 13.0% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 58,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 75,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National Stock Performance

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.70. 31,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

Camden National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.