111,646 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

