Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZAL. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($54.74) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.32) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Zalando Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €31.25 ($32.89) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($52.48). The company has a 50 day moving average of €26.30 and a 200 day moving average of €26.68.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

