YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.19 million and $227,298.27 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005910 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $933.61 or 0.05452909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00509293 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.93 or 0.30175861 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00196673 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $68,004.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

