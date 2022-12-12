Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YELP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.
Shares of Yelp stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.39.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 497.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth $179,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
