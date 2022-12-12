Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YELP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Yelp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $69,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,752.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,752.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $175,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,879.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,547 shares of company stock worth $969,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 497.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth $179,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

