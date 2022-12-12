Yat Tung Lam Sells 5,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,330,119 shares in the company, valued at $50,018,387.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Yat Tung Lam sold 110,352 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,489,752.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. 1,318,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,157. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

