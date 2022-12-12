Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -759.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 19.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 839,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 135,281 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 59,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 338,691 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.