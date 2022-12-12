Workiva (NYSE:WK) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.62 and last traded at $84.41. 6,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 384,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.09.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Workiva news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust purchased a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 28.6% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Workiva by 181.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Workiva by 122.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

