WINkLink One Day Trading Volume Hits $30.80 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One WINkLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $84.71 million and $30.80 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008711 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $22,166,108.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

