WEMIX Price Down 44.1% Over Last 7 Days (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. WEMIX has a market cap of $96.43 million and $11.36 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $891.54 or 0.05246246 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00507126 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,106.22 or 0.30047458 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,038,117,379 coins and its circulating supply is 245,153,122 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,038,088,578.9626642 with 245,152,655.50184062 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.44451286 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $13,909,230.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

