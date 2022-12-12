Wells Fargo & Company Increases PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $52.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,802. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 288,268 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,820,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth about $2,034,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.