Wells Fargo & Company Increases PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $52.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,802. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $52.40.
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
