Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $70.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASO. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,101 shares of company stock worth $10,842,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

