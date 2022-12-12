Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sprinklr (CXM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM) recently:

12/7/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Sprinklr was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

12/7/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00.

11/18/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CXM traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,386. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.74. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,828 shares of company stock worth $457,439. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 260.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sprinklr by 19.7% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,361 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

