WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CVX opened at $168.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.83 and a 200 day moving average of $162.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $325.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.
Chevron Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.
