WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $8.29 Million in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 171,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.1% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 244,731 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 196,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 945,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $47.56 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

