WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,024 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,019.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,875.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,911.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

