Wanchain Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $31.48 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00074939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001268 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024418 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005131 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

