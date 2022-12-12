Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,738 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Hexcel worth $16,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $53,660,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 265.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after buying an additional 583,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after buying an additional 372,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL opened at $58.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.24. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXL. Truist Financial cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.