Walleye Capital LLC Invests $7.21 Million in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 556,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 181.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,463 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at about $52,118,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Toast by 842.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,738,000 after buying an additional 2,745,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 468.0% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,313,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,002,000 after buying an additional 2,730,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $40.26.

In other Toast news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 132,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $2,424,593.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $42,868.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 132,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $2,424,593.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,895,594 shares of company stock worth $143,211,830 over the last ninety days. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TOST has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

