Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 2,000.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662,337 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,621,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,081 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,344,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 68,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

