Walleye Capital LLC Increases Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,785 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Popular worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,580,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Popular by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,086,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,026,000 after buying an additional 42,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Popular by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,696,000 after buying an additional 334,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 869,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,849,000 after acquiring an additional 87,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $65.66 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $3.17. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.01%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

