Walleye Capital LLC Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 168.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,051 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Bill.com worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

Bill.com Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $111.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.92 and its 200-day moving average is $131.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $268.91.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $1,071,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $1,071,739.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total value of $1,608,094.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,625 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,068. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.