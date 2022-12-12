Walleye Capital LLC Has $6.90 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 2,281.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,897 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Boot Barn worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,454,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 162.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 360,173 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 191.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after buying an additional 214,704 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boot Barn to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT stock opened at $62.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.26. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $131.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

