Walleye Capital LLC Has $14.05 Million Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 75,129 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $14,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $50.01 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMO. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

