Walleye Capital LLC Has $13.04 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 41,025 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of FANG stock opened at $129.60 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.14 and its 200-day moving average is $136.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

